McLaren F1 team's valuation skyrockets to over PS3 billion

McLaren has been racing since 1963 and has racked up more than 200 Grand Prix wins with legends like Lewis Hamilton . Lately, under CEO Zak Brown, they've stepped up their game—Oscar Piastri recently won the Dutch Grand Prix and the team's leading the constructors' standings.

From PS560 million to PS3 billion in 5 years

Back in 2020, McLaren was valued at just £560 million when MSP Sports Capital invested to help them through pandemic struggles.

Fast forward to now: stronger results on track and off have sent their value soaring.

After this deal wraps up, Mumtalakat will remain in charge of the team.