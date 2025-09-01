Meesho to create 12 lakh seasonal jobs for festive season

Logistics and sellers are hiring

Out of the total, 6.7 lakh jobs will boost Meesho's logistics—think picking, sorting, and delivery—which is a 90% increase over last year's number.

Meanwhile, sellers have brought on 5.5 lakh temporary workers for manufacturing and packaging, plus expanded their collections to handle more orders.

All this means Meesho is set to meet the surge in demand this festive quarter.