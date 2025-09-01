Next Article
Meesho to create 12 lakh seasonal jobs for festive season
Meesho is gearing up for the upcoming festive season by creating about 12 lakh seasonal jobs—a big 40% jump from last year.
Over 70% of these roles will go to people in India's tier-3 and tier-4 cities, helping Meesho get ready for the upcoming shopping rush.
Logistics and sellers are hiring
Out of the total, 6.7 lakh jobs will boost Meesho's logistics—think picking, sorting, and delivery—which is a 90% increase over last year's number.
Meanwhile, sellers have brought on 5.5 lakh temporary workers for manufacturing and packaging, plus expanded their collections to handle more orders.
All this means Meesho is set to meet the surge in demand this festive quarter.