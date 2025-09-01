Tractors to see 4-7% growth in FY2026: Crisil

What's driving the tractor market?

New TREM V emission rules kick in April 2026, so many buyers are expected to snap up tractors before then—think of it as a "beat the deadline" rush.

July 2025 already saw tractor sales climb (8% more wholesale, 11% more retail compared to last year).

Plus, foodgrain output is up this year, with kharif crops rising by nearly 8% and rabi crops by over 4%, all adding up to a pretty optimistic outlook for the industry.