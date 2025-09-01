Next Article
Tractors to see 4-7% growth in FY2026: Crisil
India's tractor market is gearing up for a 4-7% boost in FY2026, building on last year's solid 7% jump.
The big drivers? Above-normal monsoon rains predicted by the India Meteorological Department and better farm productivity, both of which usually mean more tractors rolling out to fields.
What's driving the tractor market?
New TREM V emission rules kick in April 2026, so many buyers are expected to snap up tractors before then—think of it as a "beat the deadline" rush.
July 2025 already saw tractor sales climb (8% more wholesale, 11% more retail compared to last year).
Plus, foodgrain output is up this year, with kharif crops rising by nearly 8% and rabi crops by over 4%, all adding up to a pretty optimistic outlook for the industry.