Sensex gains over 500 points as GDP growth beats estimates
The Indian stock market made a solid comeback on Monday, breaking a three-day losing streak.
Sensex shot up by over 500 points to reach 80,332, while Nifty gained nearly 187 points to trade at 24,613.
This jump was mainly thanks to India's Q1 FY26 GDP growth hitting 7.8%, which was better than expected and gave investors a much-needed boost of confidence.
Global, domestic factors aid market recovery
It wasn't just good economic numbers—global news played its part too. PM Modi's presence at the SCO Summit in China and meetings with leaders like Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin sparked hopes for stronger ties and trade.
Plus, a US court ruling that most of Trump-era tariffs are illegal eased worries about global trade tensions.
Back home, proposed GST reforms and steady mutual fund inflows added more positivity, helping markets turn things around after a rough patch.