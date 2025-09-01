Sensex gains over 500 points as GDP growth beats estimates

Global, domestic factors aid market recovery

It wasn't just good economic numbers—global news played its part too. PM Modi's presence at the SCO Summit in China and meetings with leaders like Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin sparked hopes for stronger ties and trade.

Plus, a US court ruling that most of Trump-era tariffs are illegal eased worries about global trade tensions.

Back home, proposed GST reforms and steady mutual fund inflows added more positivity, helping markets turn things around after a rough patch.