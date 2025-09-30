BEL aims for 25GW renewable energy capacity by 2030
Bondada Engineering Ltd. (BEL) just announced they're aiming for 25 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2030—a huge leap for the company.
At their annual meeting for 2024-25, BEL also shared that their revenue nearly doubled to ₹1,571 crore for the financial year (most recent completed year), with net profit increased by one-and-half times to reach ₹115 crore.
Major projects and credit rating boost
BEL's credit rating was bumped up to CRISIL A (Stable), highlighting their solid financial health.
The company is moving from just building solar projects to actually developing them—like a new 2 GW solar park and a battery storage project in Tamil Nadu.
Plus, BEL helped roll out over 1,250 telecom towers for BSNL's nationwide 4G project dedicated to the nation by PM Modi on September 28, 2025.