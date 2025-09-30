BEL aims for 25GW renewable energy capacity by 2030 Business Sep 30, 2025

Bondada Engineering Ltd. (BEL) just announced they're aiming for 25 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2030—a huge leap for the company.

At their annual meeting for 2024-25, BEL also shared that their revenue nearly doubled to ₹1,571 crore for the financial year (most recent completed year), with net profit increased by one-and-half times to reach ₹115 crore.