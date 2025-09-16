Next Article
BEL bags fresh orders worth ₹712 crore
Business
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), the government's go-to for defense tech, just scored fresh orders worth ₹712 crore since September 1, 2025.
These contracts cover everything from IT infrastructure and cyber security to electronic support measures systems and blockchain platforms—so, not just military gear but a lot of next-gen tech too.
This follows another ₹644 crore in orders earlier this month.
BEL's FY26 order inflow at ₹7,400 crore
BEL's order inflows for FY26 have already hit about ₹7,400 crore—nearly a third of its yearly goal—with even bigger missile deals still pending.
Their revenue for Q1 FY26 grew 5.2% year-on-year, and EBITDA rose 32.2%.
Investors seem to like where things are headed: BEL shares closed up at ₹402.95 on September 15.