BEL bags fresh orders worth ₹712 crore Business Sep 16, 2025

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), the government's go-to for defense tech, just scored fresh orders worth ₹712 crore since September 1, 2025.

These contracts cover everything from IT infrastructure and cyber security to electronic support measures systems and blockchain platforms—so, not just military gear but a lot of next-gen tech too.

This follows another ₹644 crore in orders earlier this month.