BEL lands ₹610cr in new defense orders
Business
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) just scored fresh orders worth ₹610 crore to supply high-tech gear—think communication systems, medical electronics, and jammers—to Indian armed forces and government agencies.
This follows another big win of ₹596 crore earlier this month, showing BEL is on a roll.
Why does it matter?
BEL isn't just sticking to defense; they're branching into medical tech and locking in steady income with spares and support services.
Even though their Q2 profits jumped 18% and revenue grew 26%, profit margins dipped a bit.
BEL's stock slipped about 2% intraday, but with so many new orders coming in, they're looking pretty solid for the future.