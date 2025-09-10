BEL shares rise 3.75% on dividend, ₹644cr order boost

Financials for the quarter and year ended March

BEL's revenue for April-June 2025 rose to ₹4,439.74 crore, with net profit up at ₹960.67 crore compared to last year's numbers.

For the full year ending March 2025, profit jumped to ₹5,287 crore from ₹3,943 crore last year—showing steady growth.

With orders worth ₹644 crore and a dividend approved by its board, BEL is keeping both investors and market watchers interested.