BEL shares rise 3.75% on dividend, ₹644cr order boost
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) shares climbed 3.75% to ₹385.90 on Wednesday, as investors reacted to some upbeat news.
The company announced a final dividend for FY 2024-25 and bagged a fresh ₹644 crore order, boosting its profile.
Financials for the quarter and year ended March
BEL's revenue for April-June 2025 rose to ₹4,439.74 crore, with net profit up at ₹960.67 crore compared to last year's numbers.
For the full year ending March 2025, profit jumped to ₹5,287 crore from ₹3,943 crore last year—showing steady growth.
With orders worth ₹644 crore and a dividend approved by its board, BEL is keeping both investors and market watchers interested.