US tariffs on pashmina hit 422,000 artisans in Kashmir
The US just slapped a 50% tariff on Indian goods—including Kashmir's famous Pashmina shawls—starting August 27.
This move hits $12.5 billion worth of Indian exports and is potentially impacting over 422,000 Kashmiri artisans, since these shawls are both a cultural icon and an economic lifeline for the region.
Exporters anxious about competing with Pakistan
The industry was already struggling with global issues and dropping exports. Javid Ahmad Tenga from the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce says things have only gotten harder after these new tariffs.
India is now looking at new markets—like the UK, where tariffs on Pashmina are down to just 3%—but it'll take time.
Meanwhile, exporters like Tariq Dar are anxious about competing with places like Pakistan that don't face such high trade barriers, making this a tough moment for everyone involved in this traditional craft.