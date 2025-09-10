Career in RBI? Apply for 120 Grade B officer posts

Exam dates and eligibility criteria

The first round of exams starts October 18 for General Officer roles; DEPR and DSIM exams follow on October 19. Phase-2 is set for December 6 and 7.

You'll need a postgraduate degree to apply—Economics or related fields for DEPR. For DSIM, either a relevant postgraduate degree or a four-year Bachelor's degree in specified fields is acceptable.

Age-wise, applicants should be between 21 and 30 as of September 1, so make sure you check all requirements before applying!