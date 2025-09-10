Next Article
Career in RBI? Apply for 120 Grade B officer posts
Thinking about a career with the Reserve Bank of India?
RBI is hiring for 120 Grade B officer positions across multiple departments, and applications are open online until September 30, 2025.
If you're interested, all the details you need are up on rbi.org.in.
Exam dates and eligibility criteria
The first round of exams starts October 18 for General Officer roles; DEPR and DSIM exams follow on October 19. Phase-2 is set for December 6 and 7.
You'll need a postgraduate degree to apply—Economics or related fields for DEPR. For DSIM, either a relevant postgraduate degree or a four-year Bachelor's degree in specified fields is acceptable.
Age-wise, applicants should be between 21 and 30 as of September 1, so make sure you check all requirements before applying!