Next Article
Yuken India announces ₹1.50 final dividend for FY25
Yuken India has approved a final dividend of ₹1.50 per share for the financial year ending March 2025.
This was decided at their 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 10, where they also wrapped up their yearly financials and informed members that voting results will be shared online.
Key decisions made during AGM
At the AGM, Mr. Yoshitake Tanaka was reappointed as director, and Mrs. Indra Prem Menon will continue as a Non-Executive-Women Independent Director.
The board also locked in a five-year term for their Secretarial Auditor and confirmed cost auditor fees for FY26.
Notably, Mr. Parabrahman will stay on as an Independent Director even after turning 75.