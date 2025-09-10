RBI clears SMBC's Yes Bank board representation

SMBC to become largest shareholder in Yes Bank

SMBC is set to grab a 20% chunk of Yes Bank, with SBI selling most of its shares—dropping from 24% ownership to just above 10%.

Seven other banks, including Axis and ICICI, are also selling their stakes.

With this deal (already cleared by India's competition watchdog), SMBC will become Yes Bank's biggest shareholder—though not its promoter.