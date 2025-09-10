Next Article
Gold prices drop in India: Check today's rates
Gold prices slipped under ₹1.09 lakh per 10gm in India on Wednesday, after reaching all-time highs earlier this week.
The drop comes as investors lock in profits and global markets show some weakness.
On the MCX, October gold futures closed at ₹1,08,830—down by ₹203 (0.19%) for the day.
International gold prices also took a hit
It's not just local trends—international gold prices also took a hit, dropping from $3,715 to $3,679 an ounce this week.
Disappointing US jobs data has made investors nervous about the economy and shifted their mood on gold.
Now, everyone's watching for new US inflation numbers since they could sway Federal Reserve interest rates—and that could mean more twists for gold prices ahead.