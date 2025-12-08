Bengaluru-based startup Scaler cuts losses by 98% even as revenue dips
Scaler, the Bengaluru upskilling startup, pulled off a huge turnaround this year—shrinking its net loss from ₹139 crore to just ₹3 crore in FY25.
Even though revenue slipped 5% to ₹363 crore, Scaler managed a positive EBITDA of ₹5.5 crore.
How Scaler is making it work
Scaler runs an online platform training up to 20,000 professionals yearly, an offline campus for 1,400 students, and a new enterprise wing that launched only six months ago.
The online side is already profitable with about $50 million in annual revenue.
Co-founder Abhimanyu Saxena says more people are chasing AI skills as tech keeps evolving fast.
What's next for Scaler?
Looking ahead to FY26, Scaler expects growth by doubling down on AI-powered learning and expanding its enterprise offerings.
Backed by big investors like Tiger Global and Peak XV Partners, it's competing with Newton School and Masai School in India's upskilling race.