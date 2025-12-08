Sensex falls over 800 points: What's driving today's market crash

India's equity benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty , witnessed a significant decline today. The Sensex fell by as much as 800 points while the Nifty dropped below the 26,000 mark. The fall was largely due to profit booking in small and midcap shares, which experienced significant declines, with indices falling over 2% in intra-day trade. Persistent foreign fund outflows also contributed to the negative investor sentiment.

Market overview Market performance and investor sentiment At 1:35pm the Sensex was down by 802.91 points or 0.94% to trade at 84,909.45 while the broader Nifty fell to 25,917.40, down by 269.05 points or 1.03%. InterGlobe Aviation and Bharat Electronics were among the major laggards in the Nifty50 pack with losses of up to 7%. On the other hand HDFC Life Insurance Company and Tech Mahindra gained up to 1%.

Investor strategy Investor caution ahead of US Fed meet Investors are adopting a cautious approach ahead of the US Federal Reserve's two-day meeting starting December 9. Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research at HDFC Securities, said "Investors positioned cautiously ahead of the upcoming FOMC meeting, additional inflation releases, and year-end portfolio adjustments." He also noted that central banks in Australia, Brazil, Canada and Switzerland are also scheduled to meet this week but no policy changes are expected outside the Fed.

Market trends Selling pressure on small and midcap shares Small- and mid-cap shares faced heavy selling pressure today as investors booked profits, dragging several stocks down. The Nifty Smallcap100 index fell for the fifth straight session, declining over 2% in intra-day trade. It has lost over 4% in the last five sessions while the Nifty Midcap100 index also slipped by about 2%. Ajit Mishra from Religare Broking Ltd said "Initially the fall was largely restricted to midcap and smallcap names but now it's cascading to largecaps too."