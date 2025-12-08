Next Article
Indian stock market starts the week flat, but optimism remains
The Indian stock market kicked off Monday pretty quietly—Nifty50 slipped 0.11% and Sensex dipped just 0.06%.
Still, analysts see room for growth ahead, thanks to steady domestic investments and hopes that the Reserve Bank of India's policy moves will help.
Plus, talk of a US Fed rate cut is keeping spirits up on Dalal Street.
Economic growth looks solid, but some bumps ahead
India's economy is showing strength with an 8.2% jump in Q2 GDP, leading the RBI to bump up its growth forecast for FY26 to 7.3%.
But there are a few things to watch: a weakening rupee and rising Japanese bond yields could make markets more unpredictable.
Meanwhile, foreign investors sold off some shares last session, while local institutions kept buying strong.