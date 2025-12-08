Indian stock market starts the week flat, but optimism remains

Economic growth looks solid, but some bumps ahead

India's economy is showing strength with an 8.2% jump in Q2 GDP, leading the RBI to bump up its growth forecast for FY26 to 7.3%.

But there are a few things to watch: a weakening rupee and rising Japanese bond yields could make markets more unpredictable.

Meanwhile, foreign investors sold off some shares last session, while local institutions kept buying strong.