China's exports bounce back in November after trade talks
China's exports jumped 5.9% in November 2025, a solid turnaround after last month's drop and beating forecasts.
This bounce follows a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping that helped cool off some trade tensions.
Imports, though, only edged up by 1.9%, missing expectations.
Trade surplus grows, but factories still struggling
China's trade surplus hit $111.7 billion—way above last month and what experts predicted.
But behind the numbers, factories are still having a tough time, shrinking for the eighth straight month.
Even with a slight uptick in new export orders, it's been hard to fill the gap left by lost US demand due to earlier tariffs.
US market access remains a challenge
Economists say losing ground in the US market has shaved about two percentage points off China's export growth—roughly 0.3% of its GDP.
So while November looks better on paper, manufacturers are bracing for more uncertainty into next year as global trade policies keep shifting.