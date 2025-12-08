Tata launches India's 1st multi-cap-consumption index fund: Should you invest?

Tata Asset Management has launched India 's first multi-cap consumption index fund, the Tata BSE Multicap Consumption 50:30:20 Index Fund. The open-ended scheme provides diversified exposure to large-, mid-, and small-cap consumption stocks. It aims to replicate the BSE Multicap Consumption 50:30:20 Index (TRI). The fund's New Fund Offer (NFO) will close on December 23.

Investment approach Fund's structure and investment strategy The Tata BSE Multicap Consumption 50:30:20 Index Fund is designed to offer a mix of stability and growth by combining large-cap stocks with mid- and small-cap companies. This strategy tackles the concentration risks often seen in traditional consumption-focused indices. The underlying index picks the top 100 companies from the BSE 500 universe in consumer discretionary and FMCG sectors, based on a six-month average market capitalization.

Allocation Allocation and rebalancing strategy The 50:30:20 allocation of the Tata BSE Multicap Consumption 50:30:20 Index Fund stands for 50% large-cap, 30% mid-cap, and 20% small-cap stocks. The index is reconstituted and rebalanced semi-annually in June and December. Anand Vardarajan, Chief Business Officer at Tata Asset Management, said, "Consumption is a long-term structural theme for India." He added that while large caps offer stability, the mid- and small-caps capture emerging consumption trends in quick commerce, travel, and digital entertainment.