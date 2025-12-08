IBM might acquire data infrastructure firm Confluent for $11B

Following the news of potential acquisition talks, Confluent's shares jumped 20% as of 11:50am Singapore time. The trading volume also surpassed the monthly average. The possible acquisition comes amid a surge in computing infrastructure deals, fueled by the need for tools that allow companies to manage and transfer data more efficiently for AI applications.

Acquisition trends

Recent trends in computing infrastructure acquisitions

The potential acquisition of Confluent by IBM is part of a larger trend in the computing infrastructure space. Companies are increasingly looking for ways to manage and move data more efficiently, especially for AI applications. This has led to several high-profile deals, including Salesforce's $8 billion acquisition of Informatica in May and IBM's own $6.4 billion purchase of HashiCorp in February.