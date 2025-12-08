After PUMA exit, Virat Kohli partners with sportswear start-up Agilitas 

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli has announced a partnership with Agilitas Sports, an Indian sportswear start-up. The announcement comes just days after he was named Player of the Series in India's recent ODI series against South Africa . The batting legend shared the news through a video on social media, marking the beginning of a new chapter in his professional journey.

Brand shift Kohli's exit from PUMA and new investment Earlier this year, Kohli had ended his long-standing association with sportswear giant PUMA. He chose to invest in and become a brand ambassador for Agilitas Sports instead. The company was founded by Abhishek Ganguly, former MD of PUMA India and SEA. Kohli's original deal with PUMA was worth ₹110 crore over eight years. The partnership also saw the launch of his lifestyle-athleisure label One8 under the PUMA umbrella.

Equity stake Kohli's significant investment in Agilitas Kohli is said to have rejected a lucrative renewal offer from PUMA, reportedly worth around ₹300 crore, to support Agilitas. He has also made a major equity investment in the company. Regulatory filings indicate that his initial investment could be ₹40 crore for a nearly 1.94% stake through compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS). This move elevates him from just being an ambassador to co-creator and stakeholder at Agilitas and its brands.