Bengaluru faces AI talent gap near 1 million by 2026
Business
Bengaluru is heading for a huge AI talent crunch: by 2026, the city will need about 1.4 million AI professionals, but only around 400,000 are available right now.
That's a gap of about 1 million people, and it could make things tricky as more companies and tech centers jump into AI.
Reskilling urged amid 30-35% pay rise
With so few skilled folks around, salaries in specialized tech roles have already shot up by 30% to 35%.
The report suggests companies should focus on reskilling their teams regularly since less than half of current candidates are actually job-ready.
It also recommends mapping out skill gaps early, building specialist and local talent pipelines, and warns that 39% of today's skills could be outdated by 2030 if organizations don't keep up.