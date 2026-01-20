Bengaluru's Bolna raises $6.3 million to boost voice AI in Indian languages
Bolna, a Bengaluru startup focused on voice AI, just secured $6.3 million in seed funding led by General Catalyst, with backing from Y Combinator, Blume Ventures, Eight Capital, and several angel investors.
What does Bolna actually do?
Started in 2024 by Maitreya Wagh and Prateek Sachan, Bolna builds open-source tools for creating voice AI agents that work in over 10 Indian languages—including Hinglish and Tamil.
The platform lets businesses automate calls, trigger real-time APIs, hand off to humans when needed, and connect with tools like Zapier.
Growth story & what's next
Since launching commercially in May 2025, Bolna has seen daily calls jump from 1,500 to over 200K—a massive 13,000% spike.
With more than 1,000 paying customers across sectors like e-commerce and banking, the new funds will help them hire more engineers and make their tech even better for India's many languages.