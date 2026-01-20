Bengaluru's Bolna raises $6.3 million to boost voice AI in Indian languages

Started in 2024 by Maitreya Wagh and Prateek Sachan, Bolna builds open-source tools for creating voice AI agents that work in over 10 Indian languages—including Hinglish and Tamil. The platform lets businesses automate calls, trigger real-time APIs, hand off to humans when needed, and connect with tools like Zapier.

Growth story & what's next

Since launching commercially in May 2025, Bolna has seen daily calls jump from 1,500 to over 200K—a massive 13,000% spike.

With more than 1,000 paying customers across sectors like e-commerce and banking, the new funds will help them hire more engineers and make their tech even better for India's many languages.