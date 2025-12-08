Bengaluru's Groww gets SEBI's green light to sell corporate bonds

Groww isn't stopping at bonds. They're rolling out fixed income products, credit options, and wealth management tools too. With recent acquisitions like Fisdom and Indiabulls Asset Management, plus a new lending license, they're aiming to become your one-stop shop for investing and borrowing.

Why does this matter?

Interest in alternative investments is booming—NSE bond trades have shot up nearly fourfold in just six months!

With more platforms like Groww making bonds accessible, investors have fresh ways to diversify beyond shares or mutual funds.

If you want more control over your money moves, this is definitely worth keeping an eye on.