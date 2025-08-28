Next Article
Berger Paints's shares jump 2% on steady growth streak
Berger Paints India's shares climbed 2% to ₹535.65 on Thursday, August 28, 2025.
The buzz? The company's been on a steady growth streak, with revenue jumping from ₹6,817 crore in March 2021 to ₹11,545 crore by March 2025 and profits rising too.
Financial health: Debt almost gone, returns for shareholders steady
Berger Paints is showing real financial health—its debt is almost gone (debt-to-equity dropped from 0.11 to just 0.02), and returns for shareholders have held steady at around 19%.
That kind of stability stands out in today's market.
Q1 FY26 results
For April-June 2025 (Q1 FY26), Berger's revenue increased by about 3.5% year-on-year to ₹3,201 crore.
But profits took an 11% dip year-on-year.