European shares gain on NVIDIA boost, but China worries loom
European shares edged up on Thursday, helped by NVIDIA's strong results—even as some investors worried about its business in China.
The STOXX 600 rose 0.3%.
While NVIDIA's data center outlook wasn't perfect, it was slightly above analyst estimates.
Delivery Hero impresses with revenue growth
Semiconductor stocks reacted differently: ASML and BESI slipped, but Infineon and ASM International both gained nearly 1%.
Meanwhile, Delivery Hero impressed with better-than-expected revenue growth, sending its stock up 3.8%.
Pernod Ricard also saw a 4% boost after strong results, with Remy Cointreau rising nearly 2%.
Over in France, the CAC 40 rebounded by 0.7% despite ongoing political uncertainty—a sign that investor confidence is holding steady for now.