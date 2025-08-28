European shares gain on NVIDIA boost, but China worries loom

Delivery Hero impresses with revenue growth

Semiconductor stocks reacted differently: ASML and BESI slipped, but Infineon and ASM International both gained nearly 1%.

Meanwhile, Delivery Hero impressed with better-than-expected revenue growth, sending its stock up 3.8%.

Pernod Ricard also saw a 4% boost after strong results, with Remy Cointreau rising nearly 2%.

Over in France, the CAC 40 rebounded by 0.7% despite ongoing political uncertainty—a sign that investor confidence is holding steady for now.