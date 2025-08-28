BharatPe launches India's first EMI-driven credit card: Check benefits

BharatPe , a leading financial services and UPI payments company in India, has teamed up with Unity Small Finance Bank (Unity Bank) to launch the country's first-ever EMI-driven credit card. The new card comes with unique features that are aimed at making everyday transactions more rewarding and efficient. It can be used for various purposes such as groceries, bill payments, travel expenses, utility bills, insurance premiums, and lifestyle purchases both online and offline.

Features Card offers zero-fee structure The Unity Bank BharatPe Credit Card, which runs on the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) RuPay network, can be linked to UPI for secure payments across millions of merchants in India. The card comes with a zero-fee structure, meaning there are no hidden costs like joining charges or annual fees. It also provides flexible EMI options of up to 12 months and flat 2% rewards (Zillion Coins) on every transaction after converting it into an EMI.

Redemption Zillion coins can be redeemed for brand vouchers, products The Zillion Coins earned through the Unity Bank BharatPe Credit Card can be redeemed on the BharatPe app for brand vouchers, products, or even to pay off credit card bills. The card also offers additional lifestyle benefits such as complimentary domestic and international lounge access and preventive health check-ups. Kohinoor Biswas, Head of Consumer Business at BharatPe, emphasized their commitment to making credit access simple and transparent with this new offering.