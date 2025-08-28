Petronet LNG climbs 1% on heavy trading

Strong quarterly results, dividends boost investor confidence

For April-June 2025, Petronet posted ₹11,880 crore in revenue and a net profit of ₹824 crore (EPS: ₹5.61).

Despite lower revenue than before, yearly profit for March 2025 rose to ₹3,884 crore from last year's ₹3,527 crore.

Shareholders saw a final dividend of ₹3 per share in July 2025, after an interim dividend earlier—and the company has a history of rewarding investors with bonuses too.