Petronet LNG climbs 1% on heavy trading
Petronet LNG's stock edged up 1% to ₹271.50 on Thursday, thanks to a boost in trading activity.
The company is one of India's biggest LNG importers and is listed on the Nifty Midcap 150 index.
Strong quarterly results, dividends boost investor confidence
For April-June 2025, Petronet posted ₹11,880 crore in revenue and a net profit of ₹824 crore (EPS: ₹5.61).
Despite lower revenue than before, yearly profit for March 2025 rose to ₹3,884 crore from last year's ₹3,527 crore.
Shareholders saw a final dividend of ₹3 per share in July 2025, after an interim dividend earlier—and the company has a history of rewarding investors with bonuses too.