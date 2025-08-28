Next Article
GSK Pharma's profit rises 12% despite flat revenue growth
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals's stock dipped 2% to ₹2,733.50 on Thursday after Q1 FY26 results dropped.
Revenue for April-June 2025 was nearly flat at ₹805 crore (down about 1.2% from last year).
Still, net profit rose a solid 12.4% to ₹205 crore.
Cost control helped boost profit margins
Even with sluggish sales growth, GSK boosted its profit margins, thanks to tight cost control and efficient operations.
FY25 results show strong performance
For the whole of FY25 (April 2024-March 2025), revenue jumped 8.5% to ₹3,749 crore and net profit soared by 57% to ₹928 crore.
With zero debt and a return on equity near 48%, plus a hefty dividend payout this May, GSK is showing investors it can deliver steady growth—even if the stock has some ups and downs along the way.