GSK Pharma's profit rises 12% despite flat revenue growth

FY25 results show strong performance

For the whole of FY25 (April 2024-March 2025), revenue jumped 8.5% to ₹3,749 crore and net profit soared by 57% to ₹928 crore.

With zero debt and a return on equity near 48%, plus a hefty dividend payout this May, GSK is showing investors it can deliver steady growth—even if the stock has some ups and downs along the way.