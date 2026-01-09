Bharat Coking Coal IPO fully subscribed within an hour

Bharat Coking Coal's (BCCL) initial public offering (IPO) has been fully subscribed within an hour of opening on Friday. The strong demand was mainly led by retail investors and non-institutional investors, despite institutional participation being muted at the start. By 10:33am, BCCL's IPO was subscribed 1.3 times overall with the non-institutional investors' portion subscribed 2.25 times and retail category booked 1.76 times. The issue will remain open till January 13.

Subscription details Shareholder quota sees healthy demand The shareholder quota for BCCL's IPO was also in demand, being subscribed 1.55 times. However, the qualified institutional buyers' segment was only subscribed 0.01 times (about 1%). The ₹1,071 crore IPO includes an offer-for-sale of 46.57 crore equity shares by promoter Coal India at a price band of ₹21-23 per share.

Issue structure Bharat Coking Coal's IPO structure and anchor demand The IPO is entirely an offer for sale, with parent Coal India divesting a 10% stake. Ahead of the issue opening, BCCL raised ₹273.13 crore from anchor investors on January 8. Life Insurance Corporation of India was the largest anchor investor, acquiring 3.39 crore equity shares worth ₹78 crore at the upper end of the price band.