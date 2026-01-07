Bharat Coking Coal IPO: GMP points to strong debut gains

The gray market premium (GMP) for BCCL's upcoming IPO is hovering around ₹11 per share. This translates to an implied premium of nearly 50% over the upper end of the IPO price band. Retail investors can apply for one lot of 600 shares at a minimum investment of ₹13,800. The issue allocation is 35% for retail investors, 50% for Qualified Institutional Bidders (QIBs), and 10% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

Market impact

Post-issue market capitalization and stake dilution

At the upper end of the price band, BCCL is expected to command a post-issue market capitalization of ₹10,711 crore. Post-IPO, Coal India's stake in the company will reduce to 90% from 100%, well above the minimum public shareholding requirement of 75%. IDBI Capital and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers for this issue. The shares will be allotted on January 14 and are expected to list on the exchanges on January 16.