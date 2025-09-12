Bharat Dynamics shares jump 2% on impressive sales numbers
Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) shares rose 2.2% to ₹1,514.40 on Friday, as the company posted impressive sales numbers and kept investors interested.
BDL's growing role in India's defense sector is catching attention, even though profits slipped a bit due to tighter margins.
Sales soar, but net profit dips due to margin pressures
BDL's sales for FY25 soared to ₹3,345 crore from ₹2,369 crore last year—a solid leap.
Net profit dipped to ₹549 crore from ₹612 crore because of margin pressures, but the June 2025 quarter saw sales up 30% year-on-year and net profit more than double to ₹18 crore.
The company also stands out for being nearly debt-free with a history of strong cash flows, though FY25 saw a decline.
BDL announces final dividend of ₹0.65 per share
BDL announced a final dividend of ₹0.65 per share (payable September 19), following an earlier interim dividend of ₹4 per share in February.
A stock split last May made shares more accessible by halving their face value from ₹10 to ₹5.
With an investor meeting announced on September 11 and steady demand for defense tech, BDL looks set for more action ahead.