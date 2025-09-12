Bharat Dynamics shares jump 2% on impressive sales numbers

Sales soar, but net profit dips due to margin pressures

BDL's sales for FY25 soared to ₹3,345 crore from ₹2,369 crore last year—a solid leap.

Net profit dipped to ₹549 crore from ₹612 crore because of margin pressures, but the June 2025 quarter saw sales up 30% year-on-year and net profit more than double to ₹18 crore.

The company also stands out for being nearly debt-free with a history of strong cash flows, though FY25 saw a decline.