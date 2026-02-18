Bharat Forge, VVDN Technologies join forces to develop cutting-edge tech
Business
Bharat Forge and VVDN Technologies just signed a deal to work together on cool new tech for cars, defense, AI, and data centers.
The idea is to combine their strengths in engineering and manufacturing to create smarter solutions across these fast-growing sectors.
How this partnership could change the game
This partnership could mean more innovation—think advanced car systems, AI-powered servers, and stronger defense tech.
As VVDN's CEO Puneet Agarwal put it, teaming up with Bharat Forge brings the best of product design and industry know-how together.
Bharat Forge's stock ended higher on Wednesday, February 18, by 1.25% at ₹1,771.00 on the NSE.