Bharat Forge, VVDN Technologies join forces to develop cutting-edge tech

How this partnership could change the game

This partnership could mean more innovation—think advanced car systems, AI-powered servers, and stronger defense tech.

As VVDN's CEO Puneet Agarwal put it, teaming up with Bharat Forge brings the best of product design and industry know-how together.

Bharat Forge's stock ended higher on Wednesday, February 18, by 1.25% at ₹1,771.00 on the NSE.