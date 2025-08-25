Bharat Forge's stock jumps 2% on strong profit numbers
Bharat Forge's stock climbed over 2% on Monday morning, reaching ₹1,146.30.
The boost comes as investors reacted positively to the company's latest results—despite a small dip in revenue for the June 2025 quarter, there's clear excitement about its stronger profits.
For Q1 FY26, revenue dipped but profits surged
For April-June 2025, Bharat Forge saw revenue slip to ₹3,908.75 crore from last year's ₹4,106.15 crore.
But net profit jumped to ₹287.14 crore (up from ₹173.89 crore), and earnings per share rose too—meaning shareholders are seeing more value even with slightly less money coming in overall.
Annual results show improved financial health
Looking at the full year ending March 2025, annual revenue dipped a bit to ₹15,122.80 crore but net profit edged up to ₹916.98 crore.
Plus, their debt-to-equity ratio improved from 1.05 to 0.68—a sign of better financial health and lower risk for anyone keeping an eye on long-term stability.