Bharat Forge's stock jumps 2% on strong profit numbers

For Q1 FY26, revenue dipped but profits surged

For April-June 2025, Bharat Forge saw revenue slip to ₹3,908.75 crore from last year's ₹4,106.15 crore.

But net profit jumped to ₹287.14 crore (up from ₹173.89 crore), and earnings per share rose too—meaning shareholders are seeing more value even with slightly less money coming in overall.