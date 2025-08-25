Next Article
Infosys shares rise on strong Q1 results
Infosys shares got a boost on Monday morning, rising 2.70% to ₹1,527.60 on the NSE.
The reason? The company reported strong results for the quarter ending June 2025, showing that India's tech giant is still going strong.
Stellar Q1 FY26 numbers and annual highlights
For Q1 FY26, Infosys pulled in ₹42,279 crore in revenue—up from last year's ₹39,315 crore—and net profit grew to ₹6,924 crore. Their earnings per share also climbed to ₹16.70.
Looking at the bigger picture: annual revenue hit ₹162,990 crore for FY25 with steady profit growth.
Plus, shareholders scored a total dividend of ₹43 per share this year—always a nice bonus!