Infosys shares rise on strong Q1 results

Stellar Q1 FY26 numbers and annual highlights

For Q1 FY26, Infosys pulled in ₹42,279 crore in revenue—up from last year's ₹39,315 crore—and net profit grew to ₹6,924 crore. Their earnings per share also climbed to ₹16.70.

Looking at the bigger picture: annual revenue hit ₹162,990 crore for FY25 with steady profit growth.

Plus, shareholders scored a total dividend of ₹43 per share this year—always a nice bonus!