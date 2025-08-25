Why is Hindustan Unilever's share price falling despite strong quarterly results Business Aug 25, 2025

Hindustan Unilever's stock dipped 0.43% to ₹2,618.60 on Monday, landing it among Nifty 50's top losers—even though the company just posted some solid numbers for the quarter ending June 2025.

With quarterly revenue at ₹16,514 crore and net profit at ₹2,769 crore (and annual figures looking even better), the business itself is clearly performing well.