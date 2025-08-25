Next Article
Why is Hindustan Unilever's share price falling despite strong quarterly results
Hindustan Unilever's stock dipped 0.43% to ₹2,618.60 on Monday, landing it among Nifty 50's top losers—even though the company just posted some solid numbers for the quarter ending June 2025.
With quarterly revenue at ₹16,514 crore and net profit at ₹2,769 crore (and annual figures looking even better), the business itself is clearly performing well.
Financials in good shape
Even with the share price drop, Hindustan Unilever's finances are in good shape.
Cash flow improved to ₹5,258 crore by March 2025, and assets and liabilities balanced out at ₹79,880 crore—showing that the company remains stable and on a steady growth path despite short-term market moves.