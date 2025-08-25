World's 1st AI bank launches in Malaysia

Malaysia has rolled out Ryt Bank—the world's first AI-powered digital bank. Built by YTL Group and Sea Limited, it's designed for locals with support for Bahasa Malaysia and English now, plus Mandarin coming in September 2025.

Ryt AI can converse in English, Bahasa Malaysia, and more At its core is Ryt AI, powered by ILMU (Malaysia's homegrown language model), letting you pay bills, transfer money, and get financial help in everyday language—English, Bahasa Malaysia, or Manglish.

Savings accounts offer up to 4% annual interest paid daily with no lock-in period.

PayLater offers instant credit with 0 interest for the 1st month Ryt Bank's PayLater gives instant credit up to RM1,499 with zero interest for the first month—no paperwork or late fees.

The Visa-backed Ryt Card offers unlimited 1.2% cashback on overseas spending and 1.2% cashback on DuitNow QR payments, with no extra charges for overseas transactions.

New users can earn up to RM5 using Ryt AI and score a free limited-edition card at signup.