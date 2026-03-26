Bharat PET plans ₹760 crore IPO Business Mar 26, 2026

Bharat PET Limited just announced it is launching a ₹760 crore IPO, but proceeds from the fresh issue (up to ₹120 crore) are intended for debt repayment (about ₹50 crore) and machinery/equipment capex (about ₹35.8 crore), while up to ₹640 crore will be an offer for sale by existing promoters.

The company has already sent its draft prospectus to SEBI, and the offer includes both new shares (₹120 crore) and shares sold by existing promoters (₹640 crore).

If you are into investing or just curious about big moves in Indian business, this is one to watch.