Bharat PET plans ₹760 crore IPO
Bharat PET Limited just announced it is launching a ₹760 crore IPO, but proceeds from the fresh issue (up to ₹120 crore) are intended for debt repayment (about ₹50 crore) and machinery/equipment capex (about ₹35.8 crore), while up to ₹640 crore will be an offer for sale by existing promoters.
The company has already sent its draft prospectus to SEBI, and the offer includes both new shares (₹120 crore) and shares sold by existing promoters (₹640 crore).
If you are into investing or just curious about big moves in Indian business, this is one to watch.
Bharat PET's journey and financials
Since starting in 1998, Bharat PET has become a major player in packaging, especially for agrochemicals, holding an 11% market share.
With four manufacturing plants and over 500 product molds, they pulled in ₹411.82 crore in revenue last year and posted strong profit margins.
Their impressive returns show they are making the most of India's growing demand for packaging solutions.