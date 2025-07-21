Bharti Airtel is now India's 3rd most valuable listed firm

Bharti Airtel has overtaken Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to become India's third most valuable listed company by market capitalization. The telecom giant's stocks rose by 1% in today's trading, taking its market cap to ₹11.45 lakh crore—₹2,220 crore higher than TCS. Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank continue to be the top two most valuable companies in India.

Growth Airtel's market value has surged Including partly paid-up stocks, Bharti Airtel's market capitalization has surged by almost ₹2 lakh crore so far in 2025, touching ₹11.5 lakh crore. This is the biggest gain among Nifty 50 firms after Reliance Industries, which has added around ₹3 lakh crore since January. TCS, on the other hand, has suffered a sharp erosion in its market value, losing ₹3.4 lakh crore.

Market predictions Large IT firms should face revenue pressures Analysts expect large IT companies to face revenue pressures in the coming quarters, with mid-sized players likely to outperform. This is largely due to concerns over a weak US macroeconomic outlook and AI-related disruptions.