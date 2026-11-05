Bharti Airtel Q2 profit rises 31% to ₹8,888cr
What's the story
Bharti Airtel has reported a 31% increase in its net profit for the quarter ending September 30, 2026. The telecom giant's net profit stood at ₹8,888 crore during this period. However, it fell short of CNBC-TV18's estimate of ₹9,209 crore. The company's revenue from operations saw a significant jump of 17%, reaching ₹60,878 crore in Q2FY27 as compared to ₹52,145 crore in Q2FY26.
Revenue growth
Airtel's Africa business shows strong performance
Bharti Airtel's Executive Vice Chairman, Gopal Vittal, commented on the company's performance saying they delivered "another quarter of consistent performance with consolidated revenues of ₹60,878 crore."
He noted a 4% quarter-on-quarter increase in revenue.
Vittal also highlighted Africa's strong performance with a 6.7% QoQ constant currency revenue growth.
He attributed this to the rollout of Airtel's indigenous technology stack across markets and group-wide synergies delivering tangible operating gains.
Business expansion
India's business sees record-high postpaid customer additions
Vittal also spoke about the strong revenue growth of 2.7% sequentially in India's business.
He said, "India Mobile delivered revenue growth of 3.4% QoQ, backed by our strategy of portfolio premiumization and winning quality customers."
The company's postpaid segment witnessed record-high net customer additions of 1.2 million during this period.
Customer acquisition
Homes business drives customer acquisition for Airtel
Airtel also added 2.9 million smartphone data customers during the quarter, showing an improvement in its industry-leading ARPU at ₹271.
The company's Homes business saw 676,000 customer additions during this period. Vittal said this was driven by disciplined customer acquisition and continued progress on its convergence strategy.