Bharti Hexacom's stock dips despite strong annual growth

Annual sales hit ₹8,547 crore, net profit nearly triples

Looking at the bigger picture, Bharti Hexacom's yearly sales hit ₹8,547 crore and net profit nearly tripled to ₹1,493 crore compared to last year.

The company also announced a final dividend of ₹10 per share (up from ₹4 in 2024), showing it's rewarding shareholders even as it navigates some quarterly ups and downs.