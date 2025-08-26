Next Article
Bharti Hexacom's stock dips despite strong annual growth
Bharti Hexacom's stock dropped 2.04% to ₹1,821.60 on Tuesday.
Even though the company posted strong annual growth—up 20.58% in sales for FY24-25—its sales for the April-June 2025 quarter dipped slightly to ₹2,263 crore from ₹2,289 crore last quarter, with net profit at ₹391 crore.
Annual sales hit ₹8,547 crore, net profit nearly triples
Looking at the bigger picture, Bharti Hexacom's yearly sales hit ₹8,547 crore and net profit nearly tripled to ₹1,493 crore compared to last year.
The company also announced a final dividend of ₹10 per share (up from ₹4 in 2024), showing it's rewarding shareholders even as it navigates some quarterly ups and downs.