Max Healthcare's stock drops 2% on posting best-ever financial results

The numbers are impressive: revenue jumped from ₹1,542.95 crore last year to over ₹2,027.57 crore this quarter, and annual profit soared to ₹1,075 crore after a loss in 2021. Max now runs hospitals focused on cancer, heart, and brain care—so it's a major player in healthcare.

Why the dip?

Despite strong growth and perks like a 15% dividend and a new hospital lease in Dehradun, short-term market moves don't always match company performance.

Some investors may simply be cashing out after the good news or reacting to market swings—reminding us that stocks can be unpredictable even when business is booming.