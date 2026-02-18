Bhavish Aggarwal gets breather from court, but Ola's troubles deepen

Ola Electric's stock is in free fall

Ola Electric's stock is in free fall—down about 32% over the past year and hitting a fresh 52-week low after weak earnings and shrinking revenue.

Citi has downgraded the stock to "sell," blaming slow EV adoption, service complaints, and tough competition.

For anyone following India's EV scene or startup drama, this is one to watch—Ola's bumpy ride isn't over yet.