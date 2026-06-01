BHEL and SAIL face Maharatna downgrade over ₹5,000 cr benchmark

BHEL, SAIL risk ₹1,000 cr cap

Losing this status would seriously limit their freedom to make big business moves, dropping their investment cap from ₹5,000 crore to just ₹1,000 crore.

The government is also tightening rules for all public sector firms and asking for revival plans for BHEL and SAIL.

Plus, stricter penalties are on the way for breaking CSR or MSME procurement rules, so accountability is getting a major upgrade across the board.