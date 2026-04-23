Bikaji founder Shiv Ratan Agarwal passes away at 74
What's the story
Shiv Ratan Agarwal, the Chairman and Managing Director of Bikaji Foods International Ltd, has passed away in Chennai. He was 74 years old. Agarwal's death comes as a major loss for the Indian food industry as he was instrumental in establishing and growing the popular Bikaji brand. The company confirmed his demise through a regulatory filing today. Agarwal had complained of uneasiness and was taken to a private hospital in Chennai, where he breathed his last.
Brand evolution
Agarwal's contributions to Indian snacks industry
Agarwal was a key figure in the establishment and growth of Bikaji Foods, which operates in the ethnic snacks and sweets category. He founded the brand in 1993. The company has expanded its product portfolio to include bhujia, namkeen, packaged sweets, and ready-to-eat items. Over the years, Bikaji has established a strong distribution network across India and international markets.
Market impact
Market position of Bikaji Foods
Bikaji Foods International is a part of India's packaged foods industry, which has been steadily growing due to urban consumption, premiumization, and increased acceptance of branded products. The company competes with regional and national players in the snacks and sweets segment. This includes legacy brands as well as newer entrants in the packaged food space.
Leadership transition
Continuity plan for business operations
Following Agarwal's death, Bikaji Foods announced a continuity plan to ensure business operations. The company said its management and employees have expressed their condolences while reaffirming their commitment to continue operating in line with the founder's vision.