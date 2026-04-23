he company confirmed his demise through a regulatory filing

Bikaji founder Shiv Ratan Agarwal passes away at 74

By Mudit Dube 03:52 pm Apr 23, 202603:52 pm

What's the story

Shiv Ratan Agarwal, the Chairman and Managing Director of Bikaji Foods International Ltd, has passed away in Chennai. He was 74 years old. Agarwal's death comes as a major loss for the Indian food industry as he was instrumental in establishing and growing the popular Bikaji brand. The company confirmed his demise through a regulatory filing today. Agarwal had complained of uneasiness and was taken to a private hospital in Chennai, where he breathed his last.