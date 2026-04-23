TMC workers clash with Humayun Kabir's party cadres in Murshidabad
What's the story
A clash broke out in Murshidabad, West Bengal, during the ongoing assembly elections. The altercation broke out when the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP), led by Humayun Kabir, arrived in the area. The situation intensified as TMC workers raised slogans and clashed with police as Kabir arrived. Security personnel had to intervene to control the escalating tensions between party workers and law enforcement officials.
Law enforcement
Kabir appeals to party workers to maintain peace
The police resorted to mild lathicharge to disperse some of the crowd, although they denied that the situation was out of control. Additional Superintendent of Police Majid Khan said, "The situation is peaceful. Nothing has happened anywhere..." AUJP Chief Kabir said he has also appealed to his party cadre to remain calm and ensure peaceful voting. He said he wanted everyone to participate without fear or intimidation.
Twitter Post
Visuals from Murshidabad
#WATCH | West Bengal Elections 2026 | Murshidabad: TMC workers sloganeer and enter into an altercation with the Police as they protest upon the arrival of Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) founder Humayun Kabir here.— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026
An incident of crude bomb hurling was reported in this area… pic.twitter.com/tHeamSxJTt
Pre-election violence
TMC-BJP face-off in Bengal
The tense atmosphere in Murshidabad was further heightened by an incident of crude bomb hurling a day earlier. Unidentified persons had allegedly hurled a crude bomb while polling was underway. A victim of the bombing said he was attacked while offering prayers. "I was standing... two boys came and threw a bomb near my foot. Humayun Kabir's party workers have done this...," the victim told ANI.
Election details
About the West Bengal assembly elections
West Bengal is currently witnessing a high-stakes battle between the ruling TMC and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is seeking her fourth consecutive term, while the BJP hopes to build on its previous performance when it won 77 seats. The assembly elections are being held in two phases for 294 seats. The first phase covers 152 constituencies, while the second phase will be held across 142 seats. The vote counting will take place on May 4.