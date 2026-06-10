Domestic violence case: Sapna Choudhary granted interim protection

Judicial measures

Court issues strict orders to Sahu

The court also directed the concerned protection officer and the area SHO to ensure that a copy of the order is given to Sahu. They are also responsible for providing all assistance and protection to Choudhary. Judicial Magistrate Nidhi Singh further ordered that Sahu is restrained from "contacting the petitioner in any manner...or visiting her place of residence or...work (temporary or permanent, including the venue of premiere of the movie as stated above) and committing any act of domestic violence."