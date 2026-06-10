Domestic violence case: Sapna Choudhary granted interim protection
What's the story
Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary has been granted interim protection under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act by the Dwarka Mahila Court in New Delhi. The court has prohibited her husband, Yashveer Sahu, from contacting or approaching her until the next hearing. This decision comes as Choudhary prepares for several public appearances related to her upcoming film Momacu, with its premiere scheduled for June 10.
Domestic violence complaint
Choudhary's application highlighted public altercations, assaults
Choudhary's application to the Mahila court alleged that her husband had assaulted her and caused public altercations several different times. She had left their shared home and later filed a domestic violence complaint. Her lawyer, Preeti Singh, argued that there were "serious apprehensions of repetition of such acts." The application also expressed a "grave apprehension that respondent will create hindrance" at the June 10 film premiere "by threatening, assaulting, and creating a public scene to malign the reputation of petitioner."
Judicial measures
Court issues strict orders to Sahu
The court also directed the concerned protection officer and the area SHO to ensure that a copy of the order is given to Sahu. They are also responsible for providing all assistance and protection to Choudhary. Judicial Magistrate Nidhi Singh further ordered that Sahu is restrained from "contacting the petitioner in any manner...or visiting her place of residence or...work (temporary or permanent, including the venue of premiere of the movie as stated above) and committing any act of domestic violence."
Personal life
Choudhary has 2 minor children with Sahu
Choudhary is a popular Haryanvi singer, dancer, and actor who has participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 11 and The 50. She also has two minor children with Sahu. The court has issued a summons to Sahu to appear in the domestic violence case, which is scheduled for hearing on July 25.