'Enola Holmes 3': Find out release date, plot, cast, trailer

By Apoorva Rastogi 11:10 am Jun 10, 202611:10 am

What's the story

The much-anticipated third installment of the Enola Holmes franchise, Enola Holmes 3, is set to premiere on Netflix on July 1. The film will see Millie Bobby Brown reprising her role as the young detective who is all set to marry Lord Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge) in Malta. However, it all goes wrong when she learns that her older brother, Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill), has been kidnapped on the same day.