'Enola Holmes 3': Find out release date, plot, cast, trailer
What's the story
The much-anticipated third installment of the Enola Holmes franchise, Enola Holmes 3, is set to premiere on Netflix on July 1. The film will see Millie Bobby Brown reprising her role as the young detective who is all set to marry Lord Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge) in Malta. However, it all goes wrong when she learns that her older brother, Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill), has been kidnapped on the same day.
Trailer breakdown
Plot of 'Enola Holmes 3'
The trailer for Enola Holmes 3 shows a seemingly runaway bride scenario, as Enola shoots at a mysterious figure on horseback while her husband-to-be waits for her at their wedding venue. The figure turns out to be Dr. John Watson (Himesh Patel), who brings news of Sherlock's disappearance. This unexpected turn of events sets off a series of questions and challenges for Enola in Malta.
Twitter Post
See the trailer here
Detective by nature. Rebel by choice. Romantic by accident.— Netflix (@netflix) June 9, 2026
Millie Bobby Brown is back in Enola Holmes 3. Directed by Philip Barantini. Premiering July 1. pic.twitter.com/folPKZ1lVl
Production insights
Cast and crew of the film
The third film in the franchise is directed by Philip Barantini, with a screenplay by Jack Thorne. It is based on Nancy Springer's The Enola Holmes Mysteries book series. The film also stars Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes, Enola and Sherlock's mother, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Moriarty. The first two films in the series were released in 2020 and 2022, respectively.