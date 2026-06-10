The deal is worth around ₹23,000 crore

Army seeks 300 K9 Vajra-T Guns in ₹23,000 crore deal

By Chanshimla Varah 11:19 am Jun 10, 202611:19 am

What's the story

The Indian Army is planning to procure over 300 additional K9 Vajra self-propelled howitzers in a deal worth around ₹23,000 crore. According to News18, the proposal will be presented before the Defense Procurement Board (DPB) soon, most likely this week. If approved, this would be one of the largest artillery procurement programs in recent years. The move underlines the Army's focus on boosting long-range firepower capabilities.