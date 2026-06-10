Army seeks 300 K9 Vajra-T Guns in ₹23,000 crore deal
What's the story
The Indian Army is planning to procure over 300 additional K9 Vajra self-propelled howitzers in a deal worth around ₹23,000 crore. According to News18, the proposal will be presented before the Defense Procurement Board (DPB) soon, most likely this week. If approved, this would be one of the largest artillery procurement programs in recent years. The move underlines the Army's focus on boosting long-range firepower capabilities.
Performance impact
Howitzer's operational success in varied terrains
The demand for more K9 Vajra-T guns is mainly due to their successful operational performance. Initially meant for plains and desert sectors, the tracked self-propelled howitzer proved effective in high-altitude regions after being deployed in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. Army officials view it as a versatile platform that can support fast-moving armored formations while maintaining sustained firepower under challenging conditions.
Inventory growth
Strengthening self-propelled artillery inventory
The Indian Army currently has around 100 K9 Vajra-T guns. In 2024, the government approved a second order for another 100 guns worth ₹7,629 crore to bolster artillery capabilities along northern borders. The new proposal for 300 more guns would greatly increase the Army's self-propelled artillery inventory and help create a larger, more mobile fire support network for future operations.
Artillery advantages
Features of K9 Vajra-T howitzer
The K9 Vajra-T is a 155mm/52-caliber tracked self-propelled howitzer that can provide long-range and accurate fire support. Its key feature is its "shoot-and-scoot" capability, which allows it to quickly fire and relocate, making it less vulnerable to enemy counter-battery attacks. The platform also offers armored protection and high mobility for deployment in varied terrains. It is manufactured in India by Larsen & Toubro with South Korea's Hanwha Aerospace under a technology partnership.
Modernization efforts
Part of broader artillery modernization effort
The proposed acquisition is part of the Army's wider artillery modernization program, which includes Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS), Dhanush guns, and upgraded Pinaka multi-barrel rocket systems. Together, these platforms will enhance the Indian Army's ability to deliver rapid and accurate firepower across multiple fronts. The expansion comes amid a rapidly changing security environment and lessons learned from recent operational requirements like Operation Sindoor.