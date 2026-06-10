Indian couple, terminally-ill son fall to death from London building
What's the story
An Indian couple and their nine-year-old son died after falling from the 36th floor of a luxury London apartment building. The incident is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide. The family was identified as Rakesh Pai (47), his wife Aditi Paralkar (46), and their terminally ill son Sid. They lived in the 45-story Highpoint tower block in Elephant and Castle, south London.
Background details
Rakesh worked in finance, Aditi held senior roles
Rakesh, also known as Robin, worked in finance while Aditi had held several senior roles in the construction industry. The couple had moved to the UK in the early 2000s from India after graduating from top schools in India. Their son Sid suffered from multiple health issues, including kidney disease and learning difficulties. He was also partially handicapped and couldn't speak.
Mental health toll
Aditi struggled to cope with situation
According to the Daily Mail, Aditi had taken on most of Sid's homeschooling responsibilities. Friends revealed that she suffered from depression due to her son's condition and their isolation in London without family support. One friend emphasized how difficult it was for Aditi: "It was a huge stress for both of them but Adi in particular struggled to cope with what was going on." "She had no family in the UK and also did a very demanding job."
Ongoing investigation
Family was found dead in courtyard of residential tower
Aditi and Rakesh took Sid to India in 2020 for specialized treatment but returned last year when his condition did not improve. The family was found dead in the courtyard of their residential tower. Police and emergency services attempted to resuscitate them but were unsuccessful. Some residents reported hearing shouting from their apartment before the incident. "None of this makes sense...He (Robin) was actually handling things quite well given Sid's illness and the pressure they were...under," another friend said.
Police
Refrain from speculation: Cops
The Metropolitan Police are treating the deaths as "unexpected" and have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragedy. Acting Detective Superintendent Dan Whitten said, "Our thoughts remain with Aditi, Rakesh and Sid's family and loved ones while we work at pace to establish the facts surrounding these tragic deaths. "We are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances and would encourage members of the public and the press to refrain from speculation."