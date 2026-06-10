Indian couple, terminally-ill son fall to death from London building 

Mental health toll

Aditi struggled to cope with situation

According to the Daily Mail, Aditi had taken on most of Sid's homeschooling responsibilities. Friends revealed that she suffered from depression due to her son's condition and their isolation in London without family support. One friend emphasized how difficult it was for Aditi: "It was a huge stress for both of them but Adi in particular struggled to cope with what was going on." "She had no family in the UK and also did a very demanding job."