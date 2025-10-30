'Nonsense': Binance founder denies being China's 13th richest person

Binance founder Zhao Changpeng, popularly known as CZ, has dismissed a recent report from the Hurun Research Institute that estimated his net worth at ¥190 billion ($26.7 billion). The report also ranked him as China 's 13th richest person. However, Zhao called the information "nonsense" and clarified that his actual wealth is much smaller than what was reported. He suggested that the figure should be divided by 100 to get a more accurate estimate of his wealth.

Information Speculation on Zhao's potential rise in wealth The Hurun Research Institute's report also noted a 41% increase in Zhao's wealth this year. The institute speculated that if the digital asset sector continues to thrive, he could potentially become China's richest person. However, calculating personal wealth of cryptocurrency investors has always been difficult.

Wealth estimation Wealth estimates for cryptocurrency investors vary widely The discrepancies in net worth estimates for cryptocurrency investors are largely due to the volatile nature of digital assets and the lack of transparency over ownership. Forbes estimated Zhao's wealth at nearly $90 billion, while Bloomberg pegged it at over $61 billion. These differences highlight the challenges of accurately assessing wealth in the ever-changing world of cryptocurrencies.